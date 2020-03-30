Field staff facing trouble from police, ICDS director complains

Srinagar: The lockdown imposed due to fear of coronavirus is not just forcing people to stay inside their homes, it is also hampering the movement of government workers on the field.

Mission Director, Integrated Child Development scheme (ICDS), Nitu Gupta in a letter addressed to Principal Secretary to Government, Social Welfare Department and other allied departments, mentions how police personnel are not allowing Anganwardi workers/ helpers to move out of their homes for supplying supplementary nutrition to children and lactating mothers at their doorsteps, in tune with Supreme Court directions.

Gupta has said that due to the restrictions imposed, the field functionaries are facing practical problems and reports are pouring in from different districts that police personnel are not allowing Anganwardi workers to move out of their houses.

The letter indicates that keeping the present situation in mind, special passes be provided to the staff of ICDS to carry out their work which falls under ‘essential services’ category.

Meanwhile, School Education Department on Sunday directed all Chief Education Officers to submit bank account details of eligible students/ parents within ten days for crediting the cooking cost of Mid-Day Meal Scheme directly to them via Direct Benefit Transfer mode.

The Government has also decided that two month advance dry ration (Rice) would be provided to the eligible children through the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Principal Secretary School Education Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon has already directed Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to distribute two-month advance Dry Ration (Rice) to the eligible 886905 children (Primary 584387) & (Upper Primary 302518) in all districts of J&K.

Dr Samoon said that 4700.76 mt tonnes of food grains for 1st quarter of 2020-21 has already been approved for distribution to eligible children in J&K by Mid-day meal directorate.

