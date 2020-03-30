Enforce lockdown strictly, orders cabinet secy

Srinagar: Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba on Sunday asked all States and Union Territories to rigorously implement lockdown restrictions to contain the community transmission of coronavirus pandemic. He asked for taking stern action against people who are violating lockdown orders, an official handout said.

The Cabinet Secretary made these remarks while holding a video conference meeting with the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all States and Union Territories to review the measures they have taken to ensure effective implementation of restrictions during the lockdown period and to fight coronavirus disease. The meeting was also attended by Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other senior officers of concerned Ministries.

Chief Secretary, BVR Subhramanyam, DGP Dilbag Singh, Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Planning & Information, Rohit Kansal and Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjiv Verma participated in the meeting.

With regard to movement of migrant laborers in some States, the Cabinet Secretary asked the Chief Secretaries to ensure that no one comes out of their homes except only those who are permitted. He asked them to have regular communication with District Magistrates and District Police heads so that appropriate steps can be taken at local level to stop the unnecessary movement of people.

Cabinet Secretary said that the government is aware of the hardships that people, especially migrant labour and daily wage earners, are facing because of the lockdown, but he assured that every possible support would be provided to them to meet out their daily needs. He asked the States to make best use of the resources available with them to provide food and shelter to such people wherever they are.

Gauba complimented the States/UTs for their efforts to tackle spread of Covid-19 and sought their cooperation so that lockdown restrictions are implemented effectively in entire country. He said that we all should be prepared for any kind of eventuality and our efforts should be on to minimize the further spread of coronavirus disease among people.

The Cabinet Secretary also asked to ensure movement of trucks carrying essential commodities including food items, medicines/drugs, medical equipments etc.

J&K Chief Secretary, BVR Subhramanyam while listing out measures taken by the government for containment of Covid-19 informed that restrictions are being implemented seriously in the entire J&K. The administration is closely monitoring and reviewing the situation and proactively taking a number of steps to combat COVID-19 pandemic. He said that strong action as per law is also being taken against those defying government orders, it added.

Regarding present situation in J&K, Subhramanyam said that to break the chain of transmission, aggressive exercise is going on to trace out the contacts of confirmed cases their tests are also being done to confirm their status.

He conveyed that J&K government has announced a series of steps to alleviate the problems of the people, especially the poor and the destitute because of the lockdown restrictions

