COVID-19 lockdown: J-K admin sanctions Rs 17.65 cr for registered construction workers

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration sanctioned on Monday Rs 17.65 crore for construction workers registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, in view of the country-wide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus infection.

According to an order, this financial package is meant for construction workers, who have been left jobless due to the lockdown. Accordingly, the government sanctioned Rs 1,000 for each active registered construction worker.

The amount out of the cess fund available with the Board shall reach the beneficiary through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode for buying essential commodities, it said.