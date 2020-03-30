Amid COVID-19 lockdown, JK govt fixes 1-month deadline for parents to deposit fees

Srinagar : Amid the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown, School Education Department on Monday fixed a one month deadline for parents of students enrolled at J&K private schools to deposit the fee of their wards.

An order issued by Secretary School Education Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon on Monday allowed private schools to collect fee from parents till April 30, a day after the private schools’ associations said they had deferred the fee collection for now due to the prevailing lockdown, which has brought economic activities to a grinding halt then world over.

