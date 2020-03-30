43 prisoners from Muzaffarnagar district jail released released on parole: Official

Muzaffarnagar: Forty-three prisoners were on Monday released from the Muzaffarnagar district jail on parole in a bid to decongest the jail and enure that the crowded prion does not turn into a breeding ground for the spread of coronavirus infection.

The jail inmates were released on eight-week parole on recommendation of a prison committee, said Muzaffarnagar Jail Superintendent A K Saxena.

He said the prison committee had made its recommendation in accordance with the Allahabad High Court direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to decongest overcrowded prisons to stem the coronavirus spread.

A total of 2,272 prisoners are lodged in the district jail, which houses prisoners from the adjacent Shamli district, which has no jail.

The prisoners were released a day after a 70-year-old woman serving life term in the district jail here died of heart failure on Sunday.

The woman had died a day after another prisoner had died of kidney failure, Saxena had said on Snday.