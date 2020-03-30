3 more positive cases detected, J&K tally mounts to 41

Srinagar : Three more Jammu residents were tested positive for COVID-19 disease on Monday taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 41.

Government’s official spokesman, Rohit Kansal updated on twitter tlabout the cases adding no new case had been Kashmir.

Kashmir has lately witnessed a steep increase in the number of persons testing positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel Coronavirus, which has already killed over 27000 people globally so far.

Valley recorded 13 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print