Pvt schools’ bodies ask institutions to defer fee collection

Srinagar: Private Schools Association J&K (PSAJK) and J&K Private Schools’ Coordination Committee Sunday urged the institutions to defer fee collection from students in the face of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic which has forced an absolute lockdown forcing economic activities to a grinding halt.

In a joint statement issues Sunday, the two associations said asked the private schools to refrain from charging fee from the students for now.

The statement termed the ongoing pandemic and lockdown “testing times” saying “saving lives is our first priority, everything comes later”.

The statement said that there had been reports of several schools in Jammu forcing parents to deposit fee of their wards for the current lockdown period.

It said that the current situation presented a huge challenge for the society, which was facing a grave situation.

“In this situation, life takes precedence on any other matter,” it added.

The statement further said it was ready to comply as and when the government issues any guidelines over charging fee for the lockdown period

