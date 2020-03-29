Milk supply takes a hit as vehicles not allowed on roads

SRINAGAR: Owners of various milk plants say they are facing difficulties on daily basis as their milk supply vehicles are stopped by police and CRPF troops deployed on roads.

Shafaat Ahmad, owner of Zum Zum milk products company, told Kashmir Reader that they are facing huge difficulties in supplying milk to various areas. Currently, he said, they are processing only 16,000 litres compared to 25,000 litres milk in normal days.

Sales manager of Jammu & Kashmir Milk Producer’s Co-operative Limited (Snowcap) based at Chashmashahi said, “We have five vehicles which supply milk from Lassipora Pulwama plant to Srinagar, from where the milk is transported further by 23 autos (rickshaws). These autos are supplying the milk on different routes of Srinagar. But despite the government issuing advisory not to stop essential services, our vehicles are still stopped by the police and CRPF troops which are deployed on the roads”.

He added, “We have already approached the higher officials concerned to provide us proper permission passes and support, but it is unfortunate that no one is supporting us.”

He said that the company supplies milk to hospitals, army and paramilitary establishments, and civil population of Kashmir valley.

Imtiyaz Deen, owner of the Haleeb milk products company, said that supply vehicles should be allowed to move freely.

“If we can’t supply the milk to other parts of the valley, it will result in huge losses for us,” he said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole said that the problem will be sorted out.

Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs (FCS&CA) Department, Bashir Ahmad Khan told Kashmir Reader that the milk plant owners can contact the Deputy Commissioners in their respective districts to sort out the problem.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print