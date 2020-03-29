KU postpones all upcoming exams

SRINAGAR: University of Kashmir on Saturday postponed all upcoming examinations in view of COVID-19 lockdown.

The new date sheets for the exams, which were scheduled from April, will be notified separately – a notification issued by the varsity’s Controller of Examinations said.

It also said the dates of submission of examination and re-evaluation forms already notified shall be extended once the university reopens.

“The 5th-semester examination date sheet for regular 2017 batch and backlog batch 2016, that of 2nd-semester regular batch 2019 and backlog batches, 2018, 2017 and 2016, and 1st semester from a regular batch, 2020 and backlog batches, 2018, 2017, 2016 shall also be notified after the reopening of the university,” the notification added.

The notification asked the students to prepare for the examinations by taking the help of the online study material.

