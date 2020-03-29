KU orders release of one month salary for contractual, other casual employees

Srinagar Mar 29: University of Kashmir Sunday ordered release of one month’s salary in favour of its contractual and other daily wage employees in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the simultaneous lockdown.

An order issued by Registrar KU, Prof Nisar Ahmad Mir directed the heads of departments, directorates and satellite campuses to release immediatly the salary for the month of March in favour of contractual, daily wage, casual, hire and fire and outsource employees.

The order said the amount was being released the employees so that no monetary inconvenience was caused to them due to the ongoing lockdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

