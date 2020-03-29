Desist from fee hike: Secy School Edu to pvt schools

Srinagar: Government on Sunday asked private schools to desist from fee hike.

“In this hour of crisis, private schools across J&K to desist from any fees hikes from parents/ kids,” Principal Secretary School Education Department Dr Asgar Hassan write on Twitter on Sunday.

Samoon further said all government school teachers across Jammu and Kashmir can give two-month advance Mid Day Meal dry rations to the kids’ families in view of social distancing in the Union territory amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.