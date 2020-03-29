5 villages declared red zones in Rajouri

JAMMU: Five villages in Manjakote tehsil of Rajouri district were on Saturday declared as red zones and their surrounding villages as buffer zones to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

The villages include Sarola, Dehridhara, Mangal Nar, Gambir Muglan and Kotli, the officials said quoting an order issued by Rajouri District Development Commissioner Mohammad Nazir Sheikh.

Three persons hailing from Manjakote tehsil have tested positive for coronavirus in Rajouri district since Thursday.

“The area has become more vulnerable as far as further transmission of the COVID-19 virus is concerned. It is necessary to break further transmission of the disease in the area and it becomes imperative to take stringent precautionary measures like declaring some villages as containment/red zone and surrounding areas as a buffer zone,” Sheikh said in his order.

Invoking prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, the National Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Disease Act, the district development commissioner said there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from these villages and the people would stay at their homes to ensure complete lockdown.

He said there would be no vehicular movement on the Rajouri-Bhimber Gali road.

Sheikh directed the officials concerned to ensure supply of essential commodities as per laid down protocols in the villages covering both local residents and outside labourers, and warned of stern action against anyone who try to violate the orders. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print