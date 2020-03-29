20 persons escape Rainwari quarantine facility, brought back

SRINAGAR: Nearly 20 people who fled from JLNM Hospital in Rainawari quarantine facility have been brought back to the hospital on Saturday.

Medical Superintendent of JLNM Hospital, Dr Zakir Hussain told Kashmir Reader that these people escaped from the hospital after damaging furniture and other hospital property.

“All of them are the close relatives of Chattabal couple who have tested positive for the virus on Friday. We informed the police and they brought them back. We have immediately put them in quarantine,” he said.

Meanwhile, the authorities terminated a doctor from his services for failing to join duty.

As per the order issued by the Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Samir Matoo microbiologist Dr Mariaya Jeelani has been terminated with immediate effect.

“You were asked to attend your duties immediately, keeping the view the prevailing disaster the Covid-19 outbreak in Valley which you failed to comply with and it created lot of inconvenience to the patients and hospital administration,” it said.

As per the order, the doctor was hired as microbiologist and has been terminated with immediate effect.

The MS also confirmed the development saying the hospital needed her services badly. However, she refused to join the emergency service.

