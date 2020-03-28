Police tracing people who came in contact with first COVID-19 casualty: DGP

Jammu: A day after a native of Srinagar who had a long travel history succumbed to COVID-19, DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said efforts are on to trace all those people who came in contact with him so that they can be quarantined.

He appealed to people to voluntarily come forward and said hiding information could prove to be “fatal”.

“All those people this person met and places where he stayed are under threat. This needs to be understood,” he said here.

Singh said efforts are being made to trace all such people and quarantine them to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The 65-year-old man, a top businessman and a leader of Tabligi Jamaat, hailed from Srinagar’s Hyderpora area. He died on Thursday, becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.

Singh said people should not take this death as a joke and instead view it as a “very serious threat”.

Sharing the sexagenarian’s travel history, the DGP said, “He had travelled from Deoband (in Uttar Pradesh) to Delhi and to Nizamuddin. From Nizamuddin he travelled to Samba (Jammu region) and stayed at a mosque. From there he went to Srinagar and from there to Bandipora (north Kashmir).”

“He travelled a long distance. Now all people have to be traced and quarantined,” he added.

So far, four people who came in contact with him in Bandipora have been identified, Singh said.

“They have tested positive (for COVID-19). The number of positive cases (in Jammu and Kashmir) was constant for a long period but has suddenly gone up with these people testing positive,” he said.

Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Samir Matoo on Thursday said that 48 people who had come in contact with the deceased person are in quarantine. PTI