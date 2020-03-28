Downtown couple among 4 tested positive in Srinagar

Srinagar: Four persons, including a couple from downtown area, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kashmir on Friday, officials told Kashmir Reader.

They said that the test reports of the fresh cases came on Friday from the virology lab of Chest Diseases Hospital. The persons were admitted to hospital two days ago.

The infected patients include a couple from Chattabal area in downtown Srinagar and two from Bemina.

“The couple had returned from Umrah in the same flight in which the first positive patient from Kashmir, the Khanyar woman, and the Natipora patient were travelling,” said an official of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.

He said the other two from Bemina had a travel history to south India, where they were part of a religious event and had come into contact with the elderly religious preacher from Sopore who died of Covid-19 on Thursday at CD Hospital, the official said.

All the four patients have been kept in the isolation ward of CD Hospital for treatment. The health department has also started tracking down their contacts.

The information about the fresh cases was also given out by government spokesperson Rohit Kansal on his Twitter account.

“4 more positive cases in Kashmir; all from Srinagar district – 2 have travel history abroad; the other 2 have travel history outside J&K as part of religious congregation,” Kansal tweeted.

The number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir is now 13.