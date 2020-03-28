Designate two hospitals in north, south Kashmir for COVID-19: DAK

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Friday appreciated the efforts of the administration for designating hospitals in Srinagar and Jammu as COVID-19 hospitals and demanded to convert two hospitals one each in north and south Kashmir as COVID-19 hospitals in view of the soaring positive cases.

President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik said that around 85% of Covid-19 positive cases don’t have severe illness and can be managed at rural health care setup.

“It is quite apparent that the spectrum of illness does not demand that all cases to be rushed into COVID-19 hospitals designated at Srinagar and this is invariably going to overburden central health infrastructure,” he said.

Dr Naik said treating pandemic like Covid-19 demands decentralization of health services as well as up-gradation of tertiary care simultaneously.

“This disaster could be averted only by the massive deployment of outreach services. Pandemic solutions are required for the entire population, not only for hospitals. This approach would limit the burden on central hospitals thereby decreasing workload on health care workers, and minimizing consumption of protective equipment,” he said.

The DAK said protection of medical personnel should be prioritized and there should be no compromise made on protocols in hospitals.

“There should be uninterrupted distribution and supply of N95 masks and personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontline health workers,” it said.

On Friday, the doctor’s body held tele-meeting which was presided by Dr Suhail Naik and was attended by General Secretary DAK, Dr Owais H Dar, Dr Arshid H Trag, Dr Adil Wani, Dr Masood Ul Hassan, Dr Masood R, Dr Bilal Beigh, Dr Naseer Ta, Dr Zakir, Dr Fayaz Bhat, Dr Banday and Muhammad Yusuf Tak.

The doctor’s body appealed to the government to focus on measures to prevent infection be implemented massively, in all locations and including in vehicles.

Stating that medical and paramedical staff were stopped at several places, DAK urged for hassle-free movement of vehicles of doctors and paramedics.

It appealed the government to provide transport facility to ferry medical staff to various hospitals across Kashmir.

DAK appealed the administration to designate hotels in districts as hostel facility for medical staff with all facilities saying it is risky for medical staff to go home risking the lives of their families.

“We don’t need insurance cover but basic equipment to fight Covid-19,” it said and appealed people to stay home to break the chain.