Civilian killed in Kulgam

Anantnag: Unidentified gunmen on Friday evening shot at and injured a civilian here in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. He later succumbed at a hospital.

The slain, an auto driver by profession, was identified as Mehrajud Din Bhat, a resident of Redwini area in Kulgam.

As per police reports, Bhat was home when some unidentified gunmen barged and opened indiscriminate fire at him.

“He was immediately shifted to the nearby hospital and then to the government medical College hospital in Anantnag,” a police official said, adding that Bhat was greviously wounded.

A health official told Kashmir Reader that Bhat has multiple bullet wounds in his arms and legs and was operated upon. But he succumbed to injuries.

Following the shootout a heavy contingent of forces reached Redwini and cordoned off the area. Searches were being carried out while this report was being filed.

“We have lodged an FIR and investigation has been taken up,” the police official said.