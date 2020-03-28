7 more COVID cases detected in Kashmir

Srinagar: Seven more persons have been tested positive for novel Coronavirus in Kashmir, taking the total active cases to 25.

The announcement was made by the government spokesperson this afternoon.

“Tough to be harbinger of unpleasant news. But being informed is being prepared. 7 more positive cases in Srinagar today. 4 cases- history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation; other three- travel history outside J&K contacts being traced,” he tweeted.

