“Hardly do I finish my press briefing -28 cases-that I get more unpleasant news -5 new positive cases- 2 in Srinagar, 3 in Jammu- all contacts of previously positive ones ; All Jammu cases asymptomatic. We are at 33 now,” tweeted government spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

