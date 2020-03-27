Mosques in Pulwama declared quarantine facilities

Srinagar: District Magistrate Pulwama on Thursday declared several mosques in the district as quarantine facilities.

An order issued by DC Pulwama Raghav Langar said “People of Tableegi Jamaat are travelling from various areas to district Pulwama due to which there is every apprehension of spread of COVID-19 infection in the area.”

It said that mostly, the Tableegi Jamat on returning are living in certain mosques of the district that makes these mosques vulnerable to spread of infection to other people visiting there.

“To curb spread of COVID-19, it is now felt to declare such mosques as quarantine areas where tabllegi jamat are residing or taking shelter,” he said.

“Such masjids/mosques of district Pulwama be designated as administrative quarantine centres where concerned magistrates find the Tableegi Jamat persons have recently returned from outside and are residing in mosques,” the order reads

“Therefore in exercise of the powers vested in me under section 34 of Disaster Management Act.2005 I Dr. Raghav Langer (IAS) District Magistrate/Chairman DDMA Pulwama Pulwama declare that all such Masjids/mosques of District Pulwama be designated as Administartive Quarantine Centres, where concerned magistrates find the Tableegi Jamaat persons have recently returned from outside and are residing in the mosques/masjids. All Magistrates of District Pulwama are directed to adhere to these directions wherever such situation arises in their jurisdiction,” it said.

