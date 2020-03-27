Medical staff to ‘rationalise’ protective gear: GoI

SRINAGAR: The Government of India (GoI) on Thursday called for rationalised use of protection gear kits used by health workers fighting the virus.

The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare say that Personal Protective Equipment which include goggles, face-shield, mask, gloves, coverall/gowns (with or without aprons), head cover and

shoe cover, should be used based on the risk profile of the health worker.

The guidelines have asked for wearing of the full PPE only to those who are attending severely ill passengers, leaving aside those who supplement the cure of the infected patient. Those who record the temperature by thermal recorder have been said to be at low risk and are advised to wear only triple layer masks and gloves, while those who will be clinically examining the suspect have been categorised at moderate risk and can wear N 95 masks and gloves.

Principal Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid told Kashmir Reader that about one lakh masks have now been received for doctors and medical workers. But gowns, gloves and sanitisers are still not enough, doctors at the hospital said.

A provision of 10,000 N95 masks purchased by Athroat, a community funded group, won’t suffice, doctors said.

One of the senior doctors at SMHS told Kashmir Reader that they are managing with very little due to unavailability of protective equipment. ‘There has to be judicious use of PPEs but there is only shortage as of now. Two doctors have already been put under observation because they had unprotected contact with a patient,” the doctor said.

The guidelines have also asked for identification of a separate triage and holding area for patients with influenza-like illness. If there is no triage area/ holding area for patients due to resource constraints, such hospitals will follow the above guidance for general OPD, said the ministry’s guidelines.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print