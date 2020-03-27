Govt orders closure of shrines, mosques in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In view of increased number of persons infected with coronavirus and in an effort to contain spread of the infection, the District Magistrate Srinagar has ordered closure of all places of worship in the district.

Major shrines and gurdwaras supported the decision of the administration and made the initiative in this regard, an official spokesperson said.

“Some of these closed gates in support of the call as soon as requested on Thursday morning include the revered Hazratbal shrine, Naqshband sahib shrine, Dastgeer sahib shrine and Chattipadshahi gurdwara,” it said.

The concerned officers, according to the official spokesperson, are on the ground are ensuring closure of all places of worship including all mosques and gurdwaras as well as temples and churches.

The DM has appealed to management committees of all places of worship and all residents of the district to cooperate and support the administration in this decision taken for the greater good of the people in view of the prevailing health situation.

He has urged one and all to ensure strict implementation of the order until further notice. “He said it a difficult decision but an unavoidable measure keeping in view the threat that this infection poses,” it added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print