Govt extends ban on 4G mobile internet till April 3

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday decided to continue with the restrictions imposed on high speed mobile data services across the Union Territory till April 03.

“After taking note of the overall situation in the UT of J&K and the latest reports of the law enforcement agency, particularly with regard to speed related restrictions on mobile data services, the internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only up to April-03,” said the order issued by principal secretary home Shaleen Kabra.

It said that internet will not be available on prepaid mobile phones unless verified as per norms applicable to postpaid mobile phones.

