COVID-19 lockdown: Kashmiri youths stuck in Haryana’s Hisar, Dy CM Dushyant Chautala extends help

Chandigarh: A group of Kashmiri youths have appealed for help saying they were stuck in Haryana’s Hisar district for the past few days due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

The youths through a video available on social media said they are residents of Kupwara district and have been stuck in Hisar for the past few days.

“We are a group of ten Kashmiri youth from Kupwara and are currently stuck in Hisar. We appeal all concerned that we should be helped. We have not eaten much for few days and survived on stuff like noodles. There is complete lockdown and we appeal to the government and public that we should be helped,” said one of the youth seen in the video.

He said some of them had come to Harayana for part time jobs but after the lockdown was announced they got stuck.

“Request @Dchautala to kindly intervene & provide assistance,” tweeted Iltija Mufti on Thursday, who uses her mother and detained PDP president and former J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s verified Twitter handle.

“@MehboobaMufti ji help provided to the Kashmiris (stuck in) Hisar,” tweeted Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in response.