COVID-19 lockdown: Hisar administration makes stay, food arrangement for stuck Kashmiri youth

Chandigarh: The Hisar district administration has made an arrangement for stay and providing food to a group of Kashmiri youth who have been stuck in Haryana’s Hisar for the past few days due to the nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus.

The group of 10 youths had earlier appealed for help, saying they were stuck and unable to reach their hometown Kupwara in north Kashmir.

“All arrangements have been made for their stay and food during the lockdown period,” Hisar Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni told PTI over phone on Friday.

She said the youths, who had come to Hisar for doing some part time jobs, had got stuck after the lockdown was enforced in the state and later the rest of the country.

Earlier, the youths through a video shared on social media had said they are residents of Kupwara district and have been stranded in Hisar for the past few days.

“We are a group of 10 Kashmiri youth from Kupwara and are currently stuck in Hisar. We appeal all concerned that we should be helped. We have not eaten much for past few days and survived on stuff like noodles. There is complete lockdown and we appeal to the government and public to help us,” says one of the youth in the video.

Iltija Mufti, who uses her mother and detained former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter handle, sought help for these youths.

“Request @Dchautala to kindly intervene & provide assistance,” she tweeted

Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala assured of all possible help, replying to her tweet.