Srinagar: Four more cases were detected positive in Kashmir on Friday.

Two among the patients have travelled abroad while two others travelled outside Jammu and Kashmir.

“4 more positive cases in Kashmir; all from Srinagar district – 2 have travel history abroad; the other 2 have travel history outside J&K as part of religious congregation,” tweeted Government spokeperson Rohit Kansal.

