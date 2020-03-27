14 persons arrested for offering prayers in mosque at Awantipora

AWANTIPORA: Police on Thursday arrested 14 persons who were offering Zuhr prayers in Gade Mohalla Masjid in Awantipora for violating lockdown.

“Today during patrolling police found 14 persons have assembled at Gade Mohalla Masjid for prayers. No sooner they came out of masjid they were arrested and taken to Police Station for legal action. Case FIR number 38/2020 under section 188,270 IPC stands registered at Police Station Awantipora,” it said.

Police in Awantipora appealed people to follow lockdown and offer prayers at their homes.

In Pampore, cases were filed against four people for violating lockdown.

On the directions of Tehsildar Pampore, Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din, police registered an FIR against Imam and two Masjid Committee members of a local mosque at Gundbal village of Pampore.

“An FIR number 22/2020 under section 188,269, 271IPC has been registered against them,” SHO Pampore, Manzoor Ahmad told Kashmir Reader, adding they were offering prayers in groups despite frequent appeals to pray at home”.

A case was also registered against contractor Muneer Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan, resident of Drangbal in whose complex around 33 labourers from outside states are staying as tenants.

“FIR number 21/2020 under section 188,269, 271IPC waa registered against the said person,” the police said.

Tehsildar Pampore also warned all the Masjid Committees with dire consequences if there were any reports of gatherings during prayers, including today’s Friday prayers.

