Strict restrictions imposed in Hajin

Hajin: Strict restrictions were imposed in Hajin after four persons tested positive there a day ago. People are not being allowed to enter or leave the area.

Early morning, municipal committee Hajin started sanitisation drive in the area today.

Chairman Municipal Committee Hajin Irshad Ahmad said that fresh drive was launched in view of the fresh cases.

Meanwhile District Administration Bandipora and SSP Bandipora have appealed the people in Hajin to stay home and inform about travel history.

