Srinagar: The district adminstration has said that they are closing religious places as Kashmir saw first COVID-19 death today morning.

“Closure of all religious places in #Srinagar is under way. With active cooperation of Managenent committees. Revered shrines Hazratbal, Naqshband Saheb show the way,” Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Choudhary tweeted.

