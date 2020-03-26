Ration to be delivered to homes in Srinagar

Srinagar: Around 1.60 lakh families in Srinagar would get ration delivered to their homes from Saturday as part of measures by the administration to contain the spread of coronavirus in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir amidst the lockdown announced by the government.

“Home-delivery of PDS (public distribution system) ration to 1.60 lakh families in #Srinagar will start from 28th March under strict safety-protocol. Depts (departments) of Food, Agri (agriculture), police along with magistrates, SRTC (State Road Transport Corporation), SMC (Srinagar Municipal Corporation) and volunteers included. Pl #StayAtHome and #BreakTheChain. Spread the word,” District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary, wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Choudhary said the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar and Srinagar Smart City has launched a social protection plan to help women, children, poor/destitute, specially-abled and the elderly in need of food or medicines or emergency services.

