In Shopian, people avoiding medical check-up after travel

Shopian: Almost all those who have returned in recent days from abroad or from other states of India have not reported their travel record to the authorities, people in Shopian district allege. They say that such persons are being taken for medical check-up only after locals and concerned citizens are reporting to the authorities about them.

Kashmir Reader learnt from confirmed sources that there are persons who have returned from Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Bengaluru and other parts of India, and also from Bangladesh, who have not gone through screening for coronavirus. Sources from Rawalpora area said that six people recently returned from other states but none went for self-quarantine or reported to health authorities about their travel. One among them recently returned from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi, the same area that a person tested positive on Tuesday had also been to.

Sources from Imam Sahib area said that there are persons in Mohanpora, Kadgam, Chak Sangran, Pargochi, Tulran and other villages who have not went through medical check-up or reported about their travel.

Locals and concerned citizens are now reporting such persons to the district surveillance team and health authorities.

A resident of Shopian, wishing not to be named, said that he saw a very casual process of screening being carried out at the screening centre in Zig area. He said he has advised people in his area to go for self-reporting about their symptoms and travel history. He said that after returning from Delhi, he is going to hospital as per protocol.

Besides people hiding their travel history, community programmes where eatables are being served to large gatherings are also going on unchecked in Shopian district, despite police cases filed against such gatherings and strict advisories against them by the government, health officials, and religious leaders.

Chief Medical Officer Shopian Dr Sanaullah told Kashmir Reader that there are 15 people in hospital quarantine and 12 persons in administrative quarantine in the district.

“People are advised to go into isolation for 18 days if they have returned from other parts of India. If they have returned from abroad, they should go for hospital quarantine or report to surveillance team in the interest of safety of their loved ones and other people,” Dr Sanaullah said.

Dr Sanaullah also advised people to refrain from gatherings, community programmes, and to report such activities to the authorities.

“Some people are unnecessarily visiting hospitals. They should instead call the helpline numbers,” he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print