Hiding travel history amounts to transgression before Allah: Majlis Ulema

Srinagar: Mutahida Majlis Ulema on Wednesday appealed people in Kashmir who have a travel history to voluntarily report and not conceal or lie about it for fear of mandatory quarantine.

In a statement, the amalgam said that people hiding travel history are doing a great disservice to themselves, families and the community at large which amounts to an act of transgression before Allah.

“They put themselves and all those with whom they come in contact with at great risk. Because of not revealing their travel history, it puts greater pressure on our medical fraternity,” it added.

