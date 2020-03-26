Doctor suspended in Shopian hospital

Shopian: A doctor was suspended in Shopian hospital after people complained about absence of medical staff at respiratory section in the hospital.
Early morning, a group of people who returned from outside the Valley alleged that there is no one to conduct screening or medical checkup at the Shopian hospital.
Following the complaints, Deputy commissioner Shopian visited the hospital and ordered suspension of Dr Zubair Ahmad.
