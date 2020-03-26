DAK launches ‘DAK-HELPDESK’ mobile app for COVID-19 

Srinagar:Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Thursday launched Android based Mobile application, named as “DAK-HELPDESK” which can be downloaded from jkdak.in.
The application can be downloaded by people across the region who need online medical Consultations either telephonically or through WhatsApp between 9am till 6pm for minor ailments and COVID-19 related information, DAK spokesperson said.
The “DAK-HELPDESK” has been made available in view of rapidly spreading Coronavirus disease, COVID-19 across the region whereby it has been urged upon the general public to stay home so as to break the chain of transmission.
“The application has been developed , designed and donated by Irfan Ali Wani, a Srinagar based web Designer. We are thankful to him for his generosity,” DAK said.
The “DAK-HELPDESK” has been made available in view of rapidly spreading Coronavirus disease, COVID-19 across the region whereby it has been urged upon the general public to stay home so as to break the chain of transmission.
“The application has been developed , designed and donated by Irfan Ali Wani, a Srinagar based web Designer. We are thankful to him for his generosity,” DAK said.