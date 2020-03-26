Covid: Two more positive cases in Valley

Srinagar: Two more cases have been detected positive in Kashmir on Thursday taking the total number to 11.

“Two more positive cases in Srinagar. Siblings (7 years old and 8 months old)- grandchildren of a confirmed case from Srinagar with travel history to Saudi Arabia who had tested positive on 24th. Total number of active positive cases now 11,” J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.

