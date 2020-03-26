Cong urges UT admin to take care of J&K residents stranded in various states

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday asked the administration to get in touch with governments in various states to take care of the union territory residents stranded there in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat.

The party said hundreds of J&K residents had gone for studies, labour works or in search of private jobs or small trading activities in various states are are now facing difficulties due to the lockdown.

“We ask the UT administration to get in touch with the respective state governments to take care of their (J&K residents) bread and butter during the period of lockdown,” JKPCC president Gulam Ahmed Mir said.

“It is the responsibility of our U T administration to take up with respective state governments and the Centre besides appointing nodal officers and grievance cells for each state to identify such people and render them all possible help,” he added.

Mir said since these people cannot leave their respective places or enter J&K, they are without resources to survive for long.

It is necessary to establish contact with all such people, he said.

Mir also asked the administration to take proper care of the the people kept in isolation centres in Kathua district and properly monitor the required facilities as well as the precautions to be observed during the home stay period.

Proper and adequate availability of facilities coupled with strict observance of the guidelines including social distancing and hygienic conditions are paramount to serve the purpose, he said.