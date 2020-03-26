4 more test positive in Kashmir, 50 contacts sent to isolation

Srinagar: Four more persons have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kashmir. All of them belong to north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

According to officials, the four persons tested positive were in close contact of the Hyderpora resident who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. All five are reported to have participated together in a religious event, government spokesman Rohit Kansal said.

On Wednesday, the health department had put more than 50 persons in different isolation facilities in the valley following their contact with three persons who tested positive the day before.

Nearly 13 employees of SKIMS Medical College-Hospital, Bemina, have also been advised strict home quarantine after it was reported that they came in contact with one of the positive patients some days ago. They include two doctors, four nurses, paramedics and managerial staff.

These employees came into direct contact with the patient during his stay in the hospital. The matter was brought to the notice of the district administration immediately, said an official.

The HOD Chest Medicine department has advised strict home quarantine for these employees, he further said.

Official sources told Kashmir Reader that the health department has so far tracked down 50 people in Kashmir and sent them to dedicated isolation facilities in Srinagar and north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Bandipora districts.

Most of them are the family members of coronavirus positive patients while others had come in contact with the patients before they tested positive yesterday, said a doctor.

“We have screened all of them and taken their samples for testing. It will take some days to know how many of them are clear of coronavirus,” said an administrator.

Principal of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid, said that at least 22 persons have been sent to the isolation facility at JLNM Hospital after being screened at Chest Diseases Hospital.

“We have collected their samples as per the protocol. Our virology lab requires minimum 24 hours to test them for any confirmation,” she said.

Principal GMC Baramulla Dr Abdul Hameed said they have also traced some of the close contacts of the Bandipora man who tested positive yesterday, with the help of the district administration.

“There are designated isolation facilities in Baramulla district at multiple locations. I cannot tell you the exact number of persons kept in isolation,” Dr Hameed said.

