218 FIRs lodged against lockdown violators

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered 218 FIRs against persons who violated lockdown orders of the government, the police informed in a statement on Wednesday.

In Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Awantipora police districts of south Kashmir, FIRs have been lodged against 28 persons for violating orders. In central Kashmir’s Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts, police have registered FIRs against 14 such persons. In north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Bandipora police districts, FIRs have been registered against 27 persons.

In Jammu’s Samba-Kathua range, police have registered 50 FIRs and in Udhampur-Reasi range 13 FIRs have been registered. Similarly, 21 FIRs have been registered in Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range and 65 FIRs have been lodged in Rajouri-Poonch range.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has again requested people to follow the instructions seriously to help prevent the spread of deadly COVID-19.

In Jammu and Srinagar cities, police hospitals have established helplines for police personnel and their families for immediate assistance.

At police hospital Srinagar, the contact doctors are Dr Feroz Ahmad 9419026052, 8899026052, Dr Suhail Afzal 9906962339, Dr Mutahhara Deva 9419040268, Dr Ahraz Wani 9419002927, Dr SM Farooq 9419070951, 7006325258, Dr Nahid Ali 9906902161, Dr Baljeet Kour 9419091149, Dr Irshad Kuchay 9419007114, Dr Showkat Reshi 9419007062, Dr Ibrar Bashir 9419011723, 7006942928, Dr Sajad Rajab 9906634932, Dr Noor ud Din Shah 9419251081, 9697966550, Dr Mohammad Ashraf 9419055051, 7006325729.

At police hospital Jammu, the contact doctors are Dr Ajay Misri 9419198453, Dr Sunil Kumar Raina 9469002963, Dr Abdul Shabir Gutt 8803569012, Dr Rajesh Koul 9419181320.

