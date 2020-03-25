Srinagar consumers to get ration at doorsteps: DC

Srinagar: The administration on Wednesday said it will deliver ration at home for 1.6 lakh Srinagar families here from March 28.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary said, “Home-delivery of PDS ration to 1.60 Lakh families in Srinagar will start from 28th March under strict safety-protocol.”

These families include those working in departments of Food, Agriculture, Police along with Magistrates, SRTC, SMC and volunteers. This initiative have been taken in order to break the chain of novel Coronavirus.

