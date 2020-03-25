Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

London: Britain’s Prince Charles on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office confirmed.

The 71-year-old, who is the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has mild symptoms and “remains in good health”, his Clarence House office said.

His wife Camilla, 72, tested negative for the virus, with the couple now self-isolating in Scotland, the Telegraph reported

“The tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” the report said.