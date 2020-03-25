Only vehicles carrying essential commodities allowed on Srinagar-Jammu highway  

SRINAGAR:Traffic movement on the Srinagar- Jammu highway resumed on Wednesday after remaining suspended due to the landslides on the highway.

Superintendent of Traffic Rural Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad told the Kashmir Reader that the landslides have been fully cleared upon the highway and traffic movement has been restored.

“Only vehicles carrying essential commodities are allowed to ply from Jammu-Srinagar,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said that weather will remain  cloudy for coming days and there are chances of isolated rains in hilly areas of the Kashmir Valley.

