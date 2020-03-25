Khanyar woman recovers fully: Dir SKIMS

Srinagar: Director SKIMS Soura Dr AG Ahangar on Tuesday said that the Khanyar woman who tested positive for coronavirus last week has recovered from the infection completely.

“She has recovered fully from the coronavirus infection as she responded well to the treatment,” Dr Ahangar told Kashmir Reader.

“We have still put her in isolation as a precautionary measure as per the protocol. We will decide accordingly as the days go,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print