COVID-19: JK Police registers 218 FIRs against people who violated lockdown orders

Jammu, Mar :The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered 218 FIRs against people who violated the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against COVID-19.

The FIRs have been registered against those who defied orders of the lockdown issued by the government to stop the spread of the deadly virus, the official said.

In Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Awantipora districts of south Kashmir, police have registered 28 FIRs, he said.

In central Kashmir’s Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts police have registered 14 FIRs, the official said.

He said in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Bandipora districts, 27 FIRs have been registered against people who violated the lockdown orders, he added.

In the Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range police have registered 50 FIRs and in the Udhampur-Reasi Range, 13 FIRs, the official said.

Twenty-one FIRs have been registered in the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range. In the Rajouri-Poonch Range, 65 FIRs have been registered, he added.

Security forces have sealed off several roads and erected barriers across the Valley to enforce the lockdown. In Jammu, barbed wire hurdles were put on main cross-ways and main roads to prevent the movement of the people.PTI AB