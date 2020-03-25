COVID-19: J&K LG appeals to people to observe 21-day lockdown

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday appealed to the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to observe the 21-day lockdown to break the transmission chain of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight.

In a recorded message, the Lt Governor (LG) observed that the UT administration has taken various steps for containing the virus, like stopping inter-state bus services, setting up of isolation ward for patients and their treatment, imposing Section 144 of the CrPC.

The prime minister has sought the cooperation of the people during the 21-day all-India lockdown. The people of J&K must also follow the lockdown to overcome this deadly virus, which has the capability to spread exponentially,” Murmu said.

He appealed to the people to stay at home and be cautious.