Authorities in Kashmir fear COVID-19 cases may be more than reported as people hid travel history

Authorities in Kashmir said they are worried that the coronavirus cases might be more than the four reported so far in the Valley as a significant number of people have concealed their travel history.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said the administration was flooded with messages about people concealing travel history, apparently to avoid undergoing mandatory quarantine.

“Flood of messages about travellers who concealed travel history; and about contacts. I wish such people acted responsibly. Those appeals weren’t without reason. Control room and teams are having tough time,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“Doctors suggest actual cases in community could probably be more than those tested positive,” Chaudhary said in a tweet on Wednesday.

He appealed to the people to stay indoors during the lockdown period so as to break the chain of transmission of the virus.