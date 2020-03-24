Two CRPF soldiers killed in fractacidal firing in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two CRPF soldier were killed in a fratricidal firing incident in Dalgate area of Srinagar City on Tuesday.

The incident took place inside water wing of CRPF at Dalgate, a police officer told GNS.

He said that the two paramilitary troopers of 144 battalion CRPF fired upon each other at around 04:05 p.m. In the incident, both the men suffered critical injuries.

“The colleagues after hearing the gunshots rushed towards the spot and found both of them in a pool of blood. They immediately shifted them to a nearby hospital where they have been declared brought dead”.

The police officer identified the slain troopers as Constable Siju and Constable Jala Vijay.

Incharge spokesman CRPF, Neeraj Rathore confirmed the death of the two CRPF men in the fratricidal incident.

He said that investigations and further has been initiated and details of the incident are being ascertained.