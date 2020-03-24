Stricter restrictions in Srinagar up to March 31

SRINAGAR: In view of instances reported of non-cooperation and violations of restrictions, District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Monday ordered stricter restrictions on public movement in the district.

The order states that till further mechanism has been put in place for movement of all notified essential services, the exemption on movement shall apply only to officials of healthcare (including doctors, paramedics and ambulance operators), fire and emergency services, power, water, food and civil supplies, public works departments, officials on duty at quarantine centres and those associated with measures for containment of spread of coronavirus infection, those engaged in transportation of medicines and essential commodities and equipment like ration, petrol, diesel and LPG, and print and electronic media persons.

It states that organisations like banks and telecommunications related to essential services as specified in government order issued vide number 60-FCS&CA of 2020 dated 22.03.2020 will be issued movement passes for minimum staff required for running their operations.

The order directs that all kinds of business and other establishments will remain closed and public movement, including pedestrian and vehicular, restricted up to 6pm on March 31. Cremations and funerals will be allowed, though.

Dr Shahid appealed to the general public to cooperate with the administration and ensure strict adherence to the order. He said violation of the order would constitute criminal offence and attract strict action under Section 188 of IPC.

He said the district administration has put in place a mechanism to ensure uninterrupted supplies and deliveries of essential services to the general public of the district. He also said that a proper grievance redressal mechanism is in place to ensure quick redress of concerns.

