SKIMS cancels routine admissions to prevent spread of coronavirus

Srinagar: Thw Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, on Tuesday decided to suspend all routine admissions in the hospital to prevent spread of novel coronavirus and to have more room for patients in case of a spike in the number of cases.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that only emergency admissions and semi-emergencies like cancer patients will be tackled in the hospital from Wednesday.

“We have already cancelled elective surgeries in the hospital. Now, we have decided to keep routinely admitted patients away from SKIMS so that there is no chance for coronavirus infection to spread,” he said.

“It will also make way for accommodating possible rush of coronavirus suspects and positive patients,” Dr Jan said.

At least 20 patients are currently under observation in quarantine facility of SKIMS after being tested negative, while one positive coronavirus patient is admitted in the isolation facility of the hospital.

“She is doing well, with no complications so far. She has been also afibrial since Monday,” Dr Jan said about the positive patient.

He said that the hospital’s trained infection control staff is looking after her 24/7.

“They are taking care of all her needs including medical and emotional as they are trained in that,” Dr Jan said.

