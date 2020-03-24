Shopian admin warns of penalising people for not clearing waste from roads

Shopian: The district administration Shopian has advised people to clear cow dung, polythene and other waste from the roads and water bodies within two days or face action.

Village Awkaf committees, Numberdars, Chowkidars have been told to make sure the implementation of the order within two days.

The order also reads that legal action including fine will be taken from involved persons.

The order came after many concerned citizens brought the issue in notice of the administration.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print