Rs 40 cr released to DCs to fight corona

JAMMU: To strengthen efforts against COVID-19 spread, the government on Monday ordered release of an additional Rs 40 crore to all Deputy Commissioners in J&K. The decision was taken in a high level-meeting chaired by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

The meeting also decided to release Rs 1 crore to the Jal Shakti (PHE) Department to augment drinking water supply. The Jammu and Srinagar Municipal Corporations, it was decided, would also be released additional Rs 50 lakh each to augment their sanitation efforts. Other municipal committees of J&K would also be released additional funds accordingly, it was decided.

In another significant decision, it was decided that interstate borders with Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh UT would be fully sealed. Similarly, inter-district movement of vehicles would also be restricted as per requirement. However, all essential vehicles would ply normally and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway would also be regulated.

Taking a very serious note of reports of some travellers skipping screening and self-declaration at arrival points or falsifying information regarding their travel, the Chief Secretary directed strict checking at entry points of Qazigund and Lower Munda besides at other entry points, airports and bus stands. Action, he said, should be initiated against those putting others at risk.

The meeting also decided that advance ration for two months, April and May, would be issued to all eligible consumers. Besides, one month’s ration for Mid-Day Meals would also be given in advance to all parents of eligible children.

The Chief Secretary also directed to keep all treasuries in Jammu & Kashmir open to facilitate withdrawal of bills in view of the closure of financial year.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print